Victoria County
- Traylon Breashay Thomas to Kalyn Nashae Cunningham
- Broc Gamewell Bowen to Shelby Dalaney Trahan
- Jorge Alberto Rivera to Mary Martina Adames
- Brandon Lee Vasquez to Samantha Leann Gonzales
- Freddie Fuentes Jr. to Rachael Ann Flores
- Bryan Zachary Blair to Mackenzie Danielle White
- Matthew Aaron Pohl to Veronica Beltran
- Dongtian Yu to Huitang Huang
- Brantley Michael Bordovsky to Kori Elizabeth Hessler
- Cory Justin Skinner to Sara Kay Duran
- Dustin Charles Willemin to Amber Rae Rhodes
- Joseph Glen Smiga to Jennifer Leigh Stephenson
- Warren Ashley Heilker to Autumn Odessa Lind
- Sean Daniel Ferrell to Aarushi Kumar
- Ruben Angel Gonzales to Crystal Dwan James
- John Michael Knieriem to Catherina Isabel Wexstten
