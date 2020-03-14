Victoria County
- Shawn David Bowen to Melissa Renea Dwinell
- Stephen Mark Witte to Esperanza Denise Flores
- Rodolfo Noya Campos to Alajandra G. Martinez Resendiz
- John Henry Farias to Nora Razo Chavez
- Christopher Alberto Zapata to Jodie Lynn Garcia
- Scott William Hall to Deana Cooper Dunn
- Paul Galindo to Veronica Carrillo Vasquez
- Curtis Tremaine Brown to Tami Ortiz
- Paul Edwin Kelton to Sheryl Holy Yendrey Kelton
- Carlos Rey Gonzalez to Monica Nicole Garcia
- Randall Wayne Morris to Syndal Marie Brown
- Ernesto Padron Velasquez to Brenda Ann Moreno
- Armando Osorio Teran Jr. to Marissa Montoya
