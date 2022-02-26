Victoria County
- Cesar Uriel Cervantes Martinez to Nasmeiry Torres Moreno
- Michael Sean Cyrkin to Laurie Nicole Martinez
- Oliverio Leal Martinez to Adriana Kiara Barbosa
- John Clifton Deming to Caitlin Elizabeth Jimenez
- Michael Eric Melchor to Lucivina Gabrielle Franco
- Benjamin Castellanos to Michelle Ann Hysquierdo
- Harvel Lee Sweat to Dorothy Coin Barnett
- Abel Luna to Kristian Blaire Harvey
- Kristopher Obediah Thompson to Mercedes Raeshell Horton
- Jesse Anthony Huron to Addie Renee Delgado
- Damian Elijah Gomez to Alexis Sabrina Zamora
- Johnathan Eric Piert to Antwanette Elaine Haywood
- Rene Rodriguez Jr. to Maricruz Carbajal
- Shelton Ray Farley to Nikki Lynn Salinas
- Timothy Alexander Graham to Sandra West Fricks
