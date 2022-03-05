Victoria County
- Pedro Pete Martinez Jr. to Elizabeth Ann Menchaca
- Darrell Cannon Simons Jr. to Brandy Nicole Heibel
- Roberto Cardenas Villegas to Teresita Hernandez Quintana
- John Daniel Ybarbo to Amanda Dawn Rodriquez
- Johnny Rubio to Loretta Marie Garcia
- Patrick Logan Tompkins to Donna Nicole McKenzie
- John Ross Korman Dickerson to Emily Lamar Guerrero
- Richard Omar Flores to Kristen Renee Camacho
- Kristian Lee Casas to Stephanie Salinas
- Jace Bowie Balderaz to Jade Lee-Ann Hall
