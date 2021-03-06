Victoria County
- Victor Garcia Jr. to Ashley Monique Barelas
- Nashaat Hansi Solis to Carmela Linda Barbachano
- Steven Ray Cataneda to April Lynn Rainey
- Alan Jovany Ruvalcaba Herrera to Jennifer Jazmine Morin
- Keith Wayne Ressler to Kimberly Renee Shepard
- Flaviano Loredo Maldonado to Clarissa Ashley Gracia
- Dennis Domique Partida to Dominique Lyzette Reyes
- Eldon Keith Ellis to Loraine Narvaiz
- Mark Anthony Rojas to Taylor Reed Unger
- Joshua Elisha Martinez to Lizeth Segovia Tovar
- Michael Joseph Lecon Jr. to Janaya Saige Carrasco
- Garth Lee Matheny to Alicia Ann Picarazzi
