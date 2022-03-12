Victoria County
- Mark Joseph Speelman to Casey An Tucker
- Devin Ki Gabriel Wenkebach to Jeanna Ryan Willett
- Austin William Rose to Kristen Leighanne Smith
- Charles Garcia to Juana Canales
- Raymond Guajardo Jr. to Lecel Montemor Libara
- James Damian Griggs to Jessica Nicole Hubenak
- Travis Hunter Eilers to Juliette Bethany Billy
- James Norman Jimenez-Cardenas to Kobi Nacole Jackson
- Michael Anthony Garcia Jr. to Jarima Guajardo
- Joe Louis Davila Jr. to Briana Jamie Raynoso
- Logan Doyle Schunka to Chelsie Lynn Voigt
- Victor Manuel Castillo Osornio to Yesica Reyes Sanchez
- Martinez Sergio Miranda to Neriah Gabrielle Arvizu
- Troy Allen Starkey to Yvonne Garcia
- Cody Devon Robbins to Brianna Kristian Martinez
- Kaleb Anthony Perez to Kaila Dawn Cady
- Jerry Ray Mireles to Dorothy Marie Martinez
- Christopher Alex Trevino to Lorena Lynn Zuniga
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.