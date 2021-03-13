Victoria County
- Joshua Caleb Wagner to Teralee Nichole Barnett
- Hayden Lane Webel to Morgan Ann Yearwood
- Jamal Marquis Ellis to Sarah Elizabeth I. Terrell
- Michael Paul Gonzales to Ashley Nicole Williams
- Joshua Lee Lopez to Angel Leigh Hernandez
- Victor Manual Herrera III to Leslie Kay Licerio
- Robert Eric Espinoza to Amelia A.G. Gonzales
- Huy Trong Nguyen to Alexandria Katya Green
- Ethan Daniel Drane to Bianca Renee Garcia
- Jonathan Jason Luck to Destani Marie Suarez
- Darwin Daniel Lainez Ramirez to Leslie Dominguez Garcia
- Jeffery Louis Dominguez to Kacelyn Nicole Cuellar
