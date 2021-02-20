Victoria County
- Matthew Ruben Trevino to Ashley Nicole Deible
- Helario Samuel Villarreal to Faron Shae Ruhe
- Ricardo Vincent Rodriguez to Ashley Nicole Tutle
- Mark Anthony Arriaga to Syndal Logan Cruz
- Michael Andrew Sanchez to Casey Denise Wolfe
- Santiago De La Torre Rodriguez to Anna Karina Loredo Cano
- Mathew Andrew Salinas to Adamiley Marie Luna
- Warren Lynn Bowen to Katrina Lynn Kucera
- Fernando Aguilar to Luciana Vela Hernandez
- Zadarrius Dresean Murphy to Tamara Nicole Mathis
- Robin Scott Lee to Misty Melissa Ann Garrett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.