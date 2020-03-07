Victoria County
- Jimmy Lee Macias to Theresa Nicole Zengerle
- Christopher Jordan Garcia to Danyelle Renee Myers
- Lawrence Richard Brusso to Victoria Lyn Cotten
- Dominic Joseph Scavo to Heather Mae Price
- Clay Thomas Barker to Christina Tavizon
- Kevin Dale Musselman to Kendra Lee Baldera
- Robert Tyrone Walters Jr. to Haley Marie Hughes
- Christopher Michael Chewning to Glenna Louise Fossati
- Beau Daniel Hughes to Kimberli Carrie Ells
- Jeremy Paul Bohac to Angel Marie Ford
- Philip Matthew Albrecht to Katherine Hughes Welder
- Chad Michael Wrobliski to Jennifer Gayle Janvier
- Joel Edward Covey to Danielle Renee Rainosek
- Steven Jeffery Diebel to Lydda Trevino
- Sara Melissa Trenck to Laura Nicole Jones
- Nolan Rosa to Zhaomei Zhou
