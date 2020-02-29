Victoria County
- Jonathan Edwards Gordon to Samantha Jo Soule
- Christopher James Sullivan to Vivian Nicole Espinoza
- Victor Hugo Guerra Pequeno to Franchesa Moria Lopez
- Jared Daniel Leal to Nancy Banuelos
- William Joseph Smith to Tracy Lee McDowell
- Michael David Buzzell to Alicia Cecilia Alvarez
- Morris Wilbert Bacon to Tracy Harper Murphy
- Aaron Mark Smalley to Lauren Marie Galvez
- Clay Edward Kirby to Shirley Creager
- Silvano Ray Rodriguez III to Desiree Valdez
- Saniel Cruz Sanchez to Lisa Ann Gussman
- Stephen Martin Alkek to Mary Alvarez Garcia
