Victoria County
- Anthony Lamar Terrell to Justine Marie Sainz
- David Lee Barnard to Jamie Leigh Decker
- Mark Anthony Ramirez to Tiffany Bilbo
- Caleb Joshua Slavik to Haley Patricia Rivera
- Efren Estrada to Rosa De Lima Martinez
- Latoya Jean Deleon to Misty Dawn McBride
- Miguel Salim Toulon to Alyssa Marie Tatro
- Gary Wayne Mueller to Stephanne T. Williams
- David Edward Reed to Natasha Jean-Lorrae Venz
- Coy Alan Schmidt to Bridget Rae Bustos
- Eduardo Garza to Yolanda Pacheco
- Robert Jeff Copenhaver to Kathleen Ann Martignoni
- Colby Linn Nagel to Christie Diane Mayer
- Alfred Cruces to Cassie Lynn Yusko
