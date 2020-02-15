Victoria County
- Roque Hernandez III to Mara Esperanza Hernandez
- Heath Ryan Norvell to Gabrielle S. Urbina
- Amanda Rene Martinez to Amanda Lynn Longoria
- Damon Latan Baker to Kristy Beckner Wilson
- Michael Nathan Magallan to Erica Valle
- Gustavo Ernesto Trevino III to Destiny Lenora Corujo
- Jason Scott Henry to Jennifer Jo Reynolds
- Emilio Carbajal Jr. to Juana Hernandez Cardenas
- Colbert Wayne Abshire to Stephanie Diann Freeman
- Chinedu Norbert Ubueto to Pearl Eke
- Robert Orta to Norma Linda Colin
- Felipe Marc Sanchez to Alisha Rae Godino
- Caleb Hunter Patterson to Heather Renee Bolton
- David Wayne Stoeltje to Johnna Martin Krawietz
- Austin Christian McCampbell to Erica Alexandria Morales
- Margarito Saenz to Veronica Consuelo Caldera
- Sean Michael Carter to Amber Dawn Machacek
- Charles Stanley Rousseau IV to Amanda Marie Bell
- Lance Pershing Conway to Lori Ann Lee
- John Cody Blaylock to Sarah Michelle Moore
- James Donald Craig to Jamie Marie Reha
- Jose Nery Ramos Cruz to Anna Marie Medina
- Jeremy Daniel Morrow to Kayleen Anita Ray
- James Woodford Turley Jr. to Jessica Lynn Rath
