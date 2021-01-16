Victoria County
- Mario Martinez Jr. to Kimberly Michelle Ovalle
- Joe Frank Gallegos to Elizabeth Rush Schoen
- Ernesto Ortega Jr. to Juan De Dios Hinojosa III
- Gabriel Lance Manzanalez to Emily Calderon
- Adan Lara Jr. to Leticia Myra Winstead
- Marcus Ryan Resendez to Gabriela Martinez
- Wayne Edward McAda to Kelly Lynn Janak
- Christopher Michael Johnson to Celeste Amica Buzzell
