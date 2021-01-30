Victoria County
- Patrick Olin Bradley to Elissa Reny Laster
- Antonio Jimenez to Crystal Amanda Lopez
- Alexander Santiago Garcia to Montana Wren Neuman
- Andres Rios Barrientos to Alma Paola Leal
- Andrew Rojas to Angie Lee Solis
- Robert Weston Knight to Jensica Nicole Russo
- Eugene Allen Roberts to Brittany Renee Morgan
- Ernest Robles III to Amanda Marie Gonzales
- William Joseph Paluka to Miriam Sue Dunn
- Zachariah Jordan Alex to Bridget Diane Erdelt
- Darryl Dejuan Woodard II to Georgia Golightly
