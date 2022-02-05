Victoria County
- Brock Allen Erdelt to Hailey Chase Rebillard
- Matthew Blake Morales to Janie R. Charles
- Wesley Alton Wallace to Terri Denise House
- Samuel Flores Jr. to Sylvia Angela Barron
- Chase Mitchell Cantrell to Aimee Nicole Herchek
- Josiah Marquis Gonzales to Crystal Castro
- Christopher John Guerra to Gabriella Ann Alvarado
- Santos Victor Flores to Chasity Cloydean Johnson
- Dylan Elijah Torres to Samantha Elvia Lopez
- David Joe Garcia to Brandi Nichol Rodriguez
- Randy Allen Bitterly to Gabriella Marie Vela Herrera
- Jose Maria Raz Jr. to Joann Rosales
- Bruce Wayne Hicks Jr. to Anastasiia Shaposhnikova
- Jared William Weckler to Krista Lynn Hayward
- Randy Sanchez to Mary Sanchez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.