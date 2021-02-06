Victoria County
- Scott Allen Bump to Kerry Anise Charbula
- Geoffrey Allen Schamber to Jennifer Lee Martin
- Zakkary Gage Long to Nachally Marie Black
- Shelby Jack Albrecht to Mackenzie Elyse Snider
- John Claude Reoh to Cecelia Michelle Boyd
- Samuel Gonzalez to Matilde Elizabeth Cantu
- John Carlos Zamora II to Sara Ann Starling
- Anthony John Villanueva to Clare Ann Horadam
- Kerry Lynn Gilmore to Anissa Michelle Sizemore
