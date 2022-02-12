Victoria County
- Luis Armando Bravo to Sahvanna Marie Cantu
- Charles Leslie Orvis Jr. to Ester Marie Hernandez
- Adam Joel Moyer to Brianna Jane Murphree
- Agustin Garcia Rodriguez to Gregoria Rebeca Jimenez Rodriguez
- Lorena Crystal Juarez to Cortney Nicole Cochran
- Alexiandria Laura Rodriguez to Mercedes Denise Garcia
- Angel Ray Garcia to Michelle Lee Stryker
- Chuan Du to Xia Su
- Zachary Thomas Long to Krischelle Carmen Alex
