Victoria County
- Dalton Lane Service to Saldana Nitziamineth Martinez
- Johnny Ray Barefield to Annette King
- Joshua James Bessette to Gabrielle Beth Balli
- Pedro Alexander Ramirez to Mirza Valeria Garcia Mancilla
- Mark Allen Tucker to Sammie Stewart Reeves
- Mark Anthony Herron to Erica Lee Gutierrez
- Anatoly V. Uporov to Viktoriia Viktorovna Shulenina
- Eric Jon Garcia to Tanya Laredo
- Travis Aaron Hempel to Shelby Nicole Laws
