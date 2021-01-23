Victoria County
- Paul Joseph Sanchez to Destiny Lynn Ferguson
- James J. Roark III to Jamie Elizabeth Tyner
- Guadalupe Hernandez to Angelica Raquel Hernandez
- Zachary Lawrence McBrayer to Leah Ranae Bishop
- Marlon Mejia Jr. to Brittany Nicole Peterson
- Michael Aron Pesek to Brandi Horelka Parker
- Anthony James Reed to Marie Munoz
- Richard Allan Walker to Laura Ellen Cady
