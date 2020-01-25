Victoria County
- Ross William Knowlan to Megan Mechelle Hillyer
- Francisco D. Diaz to Brianna Gabrielle Martinez
- Guy Alan Barnett to Emilee Faith Geistman
- Victor M. Carrillo Roldan to Samara Lizette Andrade
- Steven Ray Flores to Megan Marie Moreno
- Darron Lamar O’Neal to Larisa Michele Molina
- Andres Mancilla to Antonia Salas Perez
- Stacy Marie Serna to Cynthia Sauseda
- Jason Anthony Ybarra to Angela Lynn Barraza
- Anastasio Anthony Chavez to Casey Marie Gonzales
