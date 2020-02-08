Victoria County
- Rod Anthony Jackson to Kristie Lynn Kolodziejcyk
- Joshua Rene Homan to Karalyn Kae Jones
- Nolan Lee Derosia to Payton Renee Martin
- Ernesto Adan Martinez-Hinojosa to Madison Megan Thornton
- Jose Maria Guerrero to Brenda Saenz
- Paul Reggis Hulbert Jr. to Cassidy Blythe Marek
- David Quoc Nguyen to Nhi Anh Phan Nguyen
- Hector Javiel Deleon III to Erica Nicole Garcia
- Eric Rene Flores to Crystal Nicole Cuellar
- Thomas Antony Keith Collins to Melinda Garza
- Tristin Xavier Phillips to Hayley Elena Garza
- Raymundo Perez to Zabrina Sia Stuart
- Jon Michael Braxton Sparkman to Jillian Laura Evans
