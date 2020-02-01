Victoria County
- Jason Jeryl Talley to Valerie Izette Gutierrez
- Jacob Alan Kocurek to Cyrena Breann Irwin
- Andrew Paul Polasek to Samantha Rae Langford
- Tyler Takoda Roach to Monica Francis Monroe
- Raymond Anthony Rubio to Maria Margaret Garza
- David Antonio Reyes to Morgan Nyssa Castillo
- Vincent James Baiocco to Wendy Paola Arias Olivos
- Jaime Condarco Martinez to Kimberli Celeste Rodriguez
- Galicia Benito Resendiz to Linda Silgero Vallejo
- Robert Deshae Bess to Nicole Christine Schultz
- Joshua Allen Sommers to Theresa Lynn Rocha
