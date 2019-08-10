Victoria County
- Robert Grant Miller to Rachel Kailyn Wood
- Eduardo Ulloa to Veronica Arlette Urbina Rico
- Ian Thomas Cutchen to Cassie Colleen Cameron
- Fabian Richard Espinosa to Angel Marie Torres
- Christopher Pierce Bryant to Kayla Nicole Christensen
- Hali Robert Phillips to Victoria Ashley Hubbard
- William Shane Stovall to Marisol G. Snell
- Winston James Arthur to Kayla Morgan Bowland
