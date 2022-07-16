Victoria County
- Earl Anthony O’Connor to Sarah Elaine Ritchea
- George S. Williams Jr. to Kristen Richelle Mueller
- San Juanita Rodriguez to Lydia Gail Tuttle
- Jose Ascencion Monreal Garcia to Angelica Maria Verduzco
- Manuel Hernandez Jr. to Michelle Janette Cortez
- Andrew Cilious Jackson to Bridgette Dawn Ramsey
- David Valenzuela to Amanda Beth Villarreal
- Blas Manuel Guerrero Santamaria to Odalis Y. Castro Espinoza
- Robert Lee Ybarra Jr. to Ladell Nicole Holdeman
- Anthony Hernandez to Anica Marie Salazar
- Zachary James Wallace to Alyssa Nicole Alvarado
- Fernando Rivera to Sofia Rubio Gomez
