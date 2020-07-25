Victoria County
- Wallace William Wysong Jr. to Melissa Sue Wysong
- Carlos Deanthony Watson to Jessica Shelby Sierra
- Frank Chandler Renfro to Tamra Jo Clark
- Eric Thomas Graves to Shelby Lynn Macha
- Vincent Roy Fuentes to Stephanie Nicole Castillo
- Tony Macias to Esther Castillo
- Albert Rene Abrego to Kylie Anne Cuellar
- Joshua Ruben Mesa to Zoe Madeline Teasle
- Caleb Michael Benitez to Bianca Marie Rubio
- Reagan Miller Vaughan to Brandy Nicole Kabela
