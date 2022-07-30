Victoria County
- Louis Benton Statham to Nickey Gwenn Wells
- Joseph Kyle Burnett to Emily Morgan Scott
- Jesse Anthony Huron to Addie Renee Delgado
- Nathan Paul Falkenstine to Sarena Elyse Medrano
- Raymond Allen Harryman to Cynthia Mata
- Erasmo Ramos Garcia Jr. to Norma Jean Martinez
- Timothy Don Green to Pamela C. Mehrtens
- Robert Leon Gisler to Loretta Monroe
- Alfredo Flores Jr. to Cynthia Pedroza
- Jaspar Ray Doggett to Nicole Alexus Donahue
