Victoria County
- Charles Joseph Koncaba Jr. to Nicole Sherre Crain
- Brady Diedriech Braun to Caitlen Hope Doskocil
- Kevin Chang to Hung-Ju Chen
- Craig Mark Wood to Leanne Yolanda Corpus
- Saxon Christopher Clay to Rachelle Leigh Deases
- Eric Jequay Girdy to Valerie Jewel Manciaz
- Brandon Aaron Olguin to Natalia Bailey Madrid
- Christopher Ralph Ramirez to Jessica Ann Vasquez
- Fidel Barrera Jr. to Martha Jaquez Gonzalez
- Johnny Isaiah Alvarez to Herminia Mascorro
- John Edward Hill to Sarah Lindsey Blanton
- Francisco Emmanuel Hernandez Lopez to Jill Marie Cosman
- Jeffrey William Wright to Lauren Frances Wall
- Justin Michael Thomas to Cortnee Yvonne Priour
- Daniel Perez Gomez to Consuelo Lopez Garcia
- Nelson Orosco Vega to Wendy Julissa Flores Madrid
- Abraham Cabrera to Kimberly J. Lux Cabrera
