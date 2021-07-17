Victoria County
- Scott Steven Fenner Jr. to Sarah Kathryn Bolfing
- Weston Ryan Hall to Allison Grace Kutchka
- Ramon Eleazar Valdez Alarcon to Asuzena Denise Hernandez
- Ricardo R. Retiz Guzman to Cristina Elena Lyra
- Kenneth Dwayne Mathis Thomas to San Juana Pinon Gonzalez
- Joseph Lee Rainey to Danielle Nicole Sharp
- Angel Arturo Diaz-Alvarado to Maria Castillo
- Gaylon James Buch to Sarah Kina Ureste
