Victoria County
- Patric Alan Garcia to Barbara Perez Aguirre
- Fredrick Paul Whisenhunt II to Tacara Di-Ann Garcia
- Juan Trevino to Maria Martinez Lara
- Jacob Paul Castaneda to Rose Marie Mireles
- Alberto J. Cervantes to Gabriela Cecilia Sanchez
- John Gilbert Licon Jr. to Veronica Marie Lopez
- Michael Alfonso Alvarez to Desiree Danielle Sodia
- Eric Lee Magana to Laura Lisa Longoria
- Mark Allen Merritt to Vicki Lynn Marshall-Gilliam
- Mathew Jacob Olsen to Kaleigh Leann Ware
- Nicholas Matthew Taylor to Alison Paige Techman
- Robert Wayne Hinchliffe to Destiny Renee Beckner
- Wade Austin Moyer to Kayla Marie McAfee
- Dylan Ryan Kraatz to Phaedra Michele Zielonka
- Jeremy Junior Church to Rachel Elizabeth Jones
- Jose Uriel Saldana to Shawntae Marie Olsen
