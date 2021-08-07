Victoria County
- Adrian Ramirez to Zoe Janelle Baladez
- Tiffany Nicole Nichols to Briana Chante Williams
- Cameron Jakob Hernandez to Katlyn Taylor Garrett
- Stephen P. Navarro to Amy S. Hroch
- Rey Aaron Perez to Tu Duyen Thi Duong
- Dustin Dakota Garcia to Cristina Lynn Creager
- Robert Lee Reyna Harvey to Katherine Leann Fray
- David Romero to Amanda Marie Olguin
- Lawrence Wayne Levi to Ebony Nicole Coats
