Victoria County
- Cameron Robert Biggs to Christian Lee Greathouse
- Gabriel Anthony Jimenez to Hannah Nicole Laughhunn
- Jason Dominic Perez to Alexandra Villagomes
- Sammy Lee Rivera Jr. to German Eduardo Lopez
- Lane Michael Long to Laynee Kaye Hyden
- Devyn Lane Robben to Eden Nicole Radcliff
