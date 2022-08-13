Victoria County
- Matthew Thomas Neely to Gerrimie Inoc Gubantes
- Michelle Lee Bayardo to Clautilde Lopez
- Angelo Martinez to Janie Marie Becerra
- Othman Cheramie to Arielle Eugenie Lou McGillis
- Zachry Ryan Ramos to Kayla Danielle Sherri Lakey
- Rafael Segundo Martinez to Lorena O. Chavez
- Sammy Ray Hernandez to Angela Marie Gil
- Marcus Joe Perez to Tayli Zurisday Puentes-Aguero
- Jorge Luis Romero-Hernandez to Adriana Barboza Araujo
- Leonard Gonzales to Linda Sue Chavez
- Manuel Briseno Jr. to Sadie Beth Kooiker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.