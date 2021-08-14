Victoria County
- Reuben John Carrizales to Violet Arianna Perez
- Joshua Adam Acosta to Veronica Lynn Chavez
- Dana-Matthew Woodward to Carmen Baylee Tanner
- Josue Hazael Romero to Selene Higareda
- Pedraza Ezequiel Vega to Alma Gloria Rangel Mendoza
- Nathan Anthony Goynes to Eden Marie Duffley
- Wade Alan Ryan to Shelby Nicole Laurence
- William Ray Akin to Vickie Dominguez
- Darrell Wayne Johansen to Jenny Marie Slavik
- Jose Antonio Villegas to Brenda Ann Romero
- Richard Lee Hall to Jayme Leigh Mizelle
- Oscar Jason Melgar to Cristina Margarita Diaz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.