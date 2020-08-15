Victoria County
- Francisco C. De Los Santos Jr. to Ninfa Fay Moreno
- Melton John Robles to Lindsey Lee Mesa
- Orlando Sauceda Jr. to Emily Mia Rubio
- Daniel Jose Caminorreal to Rosa Lynn Paez
- Michael Paul Gauna Sr. to Stephanie Ann Chavez
- Joseph Daniel Gauna to Valarie Ann Balli
- Beau Daniel Hughes to Kimberli Carrie Ells
- Nicholas William Moss to Kimberly Dawn Hyde
- Cutberto Sanchez-Chapa to Alyssa Marie Hernandez
- Autumn Rayne Krell to Megan Denai Ferguson
- Christian Nickolas Cummings to Allison Ma’Lyn De Leon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.