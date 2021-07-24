Victoria County
- Jacob V. Valdez to Michele Elane Thomas
- Taylore Annette Boykin to Darianna Skylar Jasso
- Christopher Leon Ceballos to Brooke Elaine Small
- Billy Joe McMaster Jr. to Carmen Evangeline Schwab
- Tyler Justin Piskor to Valerie Elizabeth Kelley
- Dylan Isaac Veach to Rebecca Acosta
- Aaron Matthew Puentes to Madison Rhiley Knight
- Tristan Lane Kucera to Allison Rae Norris
- Colby Lee Snyder to Morgan Lynn Loser
- Robert Lee Reyna to Norma Ann Cruz
- Jay Edward Lee to Misty Leigh Brasfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.