Victoria County
- Eliseo Santizo to Dora Aracely Lopez Reyes
- Rocky Julio Balboa to Phoenix L Marie Gonzales
- Jarrod John Lawrence to Kristina Gail Christen
- Marcos Isaiah Hernandez to Tania Cecilia Alvarado Loredo
- John Guadalupe Padilla to Belinda Ann Tipton
- Justin Michael Shoup to Courtney Ariel Deluna
- Gabriel Reyes to Tresha Nycole Bugbee
- Rudolph Valentino Flores to Nicole Juarez
- Austin Michael Ware to Tanisha Nicole Delacerda
- Daniel Emanuel Carty to Erica June Sanchez
- Hector Elijah Camacho to Davin Frances Perez
- Randall Scott Heller to Jeanne Kay McIntosh
- Joshua Nunez to Stephanie Jimenez Galeana
