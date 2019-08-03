Victoria County
- Wayne Allen Moen to Carrie Ann Perez
- Gary Alan Koctar to Christine Rose
- Robert Stephen Callan Jr. to Patcharee Treemek
- Ramiro Sanchez Padron to Olivia Marie Esparza
- Cristian Fernandez Fernandez to Maria De Los Angeles Perez Hernandez
- Sharon Lanetter Parr to Dewone Lynn Henderson
- Michael Rene Cavazos to Dalia Cruz Cavazos
- Kristopher Wade Graham to Christi Lynn Lemke
- Marcus Isaiah Galvan Garcia to Alyssa Janell Bove
- Abdul Nayeem Khadri Mohammed to Karen Lynn Bone
- Adrian Hijinio Sanchez to Almadelia Vazquez
- Valentine Orlando Garcia to Anna Estrada Rangel
- Johnathan David Remmy to Cateline Alexandra Taylor
- John Henry Farias to Nora Chavez Uresti
