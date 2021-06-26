Victoria County
- Kerry Alan Culberson to Megan Rochelle Lee
- Peter Rendon Jr. to Shelby Belen Hill
- Rudolfo Gaspar Guerra to Rosalina Ayala
- Derek Francis Boniface to Brittany Nicolle Foil
- John Mark Jameson to Stephanie G. Hodde
- Joseph Eric Espindola to Letitia Avila
- Justin Tyler Gonzales to Stacy Dayeli Villarreal
- Claude Rubin Stewart to Nicole Deanne Kuykendall
- Jonathan Daniel Hernandez to Amberly Ann Olguin
- Anthony Stewart Rivera Jr. to Catherine Ruth Lemus
- Reyes De Jesus Martinez to Alejandra Zamora Lopez
- John Michael Dearman to Jasmine Shea Martinez
- Martin Sanchez Jr. to Maria Delfina Zaragoza
- Tommy Joe Cabrera to Marina Hernandez
- Tobias Timothy Krotzer to Alma Partida
- Richard Cisneros Luna to Rozy Garza
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.