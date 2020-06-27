Victoria County
- Juan Xavier Pena to Morgan Elizabeth Simmons
- Jose Benjamin Morales Perez to Ariana Guzman
- Pablo Amaro Resendez to Imelda Yocelin Garcia
- Jarrod William Sullivan to Gabriela Simona Torres
- Cody Brent Owens to Abby Nicole Herndon
- Jacob Dillon Fox to Cambra D’Lani Hunter
- Jared Lee Irvin to Destiny Marie Hajjar
- Justin Ray Crisp to Nicole Rae Horelka
- Patrick Duane Osborn to Nicole Luzyanna Garcia
- Joel Ariza to Marisol Sarai Rodriguez
- Kevin Nicholas Berry to Leslie Louise Murray
