Victoria County
- Ithan E. Villarreal to Iliana Garza
- Carlos Jimenez-Avila to Jeanna Adelina Gonzales
- Jose Ricardo Perez-Cendejas to Gabrielle Lauren Garza
- Austin Robert Molinaro to Whitney Dawn Rachunek
- Marcus Aaron Watt to Kassandra Marie Veliz
- Stephen Anthony Coffman Jr. to Allyson D. Pall Griffin
- Derrell Lee Bauchman to Sally Ann Rodriguez
- Elias Lopez Brown III to Jennifer Lynn Guthrie
- Payton Ray Sanchez to Madilynn Paige Marek
- John Julian Deleon to Melissa Erin Coffey
- Jarvis Tyray McGrew to Robbie Antoinette Barefield
- Joshua Glen Wittkohl to Victoria Alisha Jacobsmeyer
- Patrick Ronald Gasch to Brianna Marrie James
- Joe Anthony Munoz Sr. to Lucretia Marie Perez
- James Dean Rowe to Tamara Ann Studer
- Michael Anthony Rodriguez to Kamela Marie Solis
- Jordan Clay Dayberry to Toni Danielle Almeraz
- Wesley Ryan Franz to Natasha Annora Kolar
- Michael Anthony Walkine to Naomi Ruth Smith
- Andrew Jason Cano to Kali Brooke Bundy
