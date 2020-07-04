Victoria County
- Reuben Scott Dennis to Laurie Brooks Estrada
- Clay Brandon Johndrow to Amanda Lynn Davila
- Mark Ramiro Gonzales to Edith Velarde
- Johnny Shane Turley to Breinne Christina Reagin Ganczak
- Leonardo A. Valencia Castillo to Martha P. Chavarria Rocha
- Richard Ysassi Jr. to Ernestina Ramos Huerta
- Dylan Brock Rab to Savannah Victoria Davis
- Jerry Taylor Brown to Tiffany Raquel Sabrsula
- David Lee Garcia to Cilicia Navarro
