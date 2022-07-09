Victoria County
- Ismael Delgado-Cervantes to Maria Angelita Guerra
- Elizabeth Ashley Byers to Tierra Dawn Fishbeck
- Austin Dean Cade to Julia Eden Nobles
- Robert Edward Mills to Betty Mae Trapp
- Odilon Aguilar Sanchez to Amanda Marie Aguilar
- Rene Jaime Loredo to Maria Esmeralda Zuniga
- Eric Justin Lovett to Angela Marie Salazar
- Lambarria Jesus Gutierrez to Briseyda Carolina Campos Montes
- Mark Christopher Watson to Jana Ray Hagel
- Jasper Martinez Jr. to Jo Ann Elizondo
- Jose Angel Sanchez to Melody Dawn Drury
- John Sade Hartl to Doi Lynne Krolczyk
