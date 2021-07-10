Victoria County
- Julian Medellin Jr. to Irene Hernandez Medellin
- Jose Roberto Guajardo to Kelsey Taylor Miles
- Ricky Allen Scott Jr. to Marissa Anne Hudson
- Brian Rojas De Los Santos to Soreimi Marcheli Rivera Ruiz
- Juan Daniel Garcia Jr. to Benita Servantes Valdez
- Marcus Avery Garcia Ferree to Kelly Michele Whitson
- Kacen Gage Sanchez to Sarah Kathleen Snow
- Johnny Andrew Watson II to Samantha Salazar
- Joe Ragusin III to Meagan Renee Garcia
- John Raymond Reed to Kristen Lanae Weathersby
- Jesus David Cantu to Lara Nallely Orozco
