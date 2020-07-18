Victoria County
- Anthony Tomas Russell-Tucker to Joana Grifaldo
- Trace Andrew Wilson to Sunakshi Sharma
- Joshua McNickles to Stephanie Rochelle Bess
- Eddie Ray Guajardo to Stephanie Mancillas
- Raul Vasquez III to Danielle De La Garza
- David Rios to Angela Maria Rendon
- Miguel Ramirez Hernandez to Aimee Leigh Cumpian
- Travis John Marbach to Jacquelyn Ashley Shannon
- Ramiro Lopez III to Beverly Ann Stracener
- Lucas Allen Marbach to Cheyenne M. Kettering
- Zachary Sam Russell to Allison Caye Boswell
- Stephen Lee Brunkenhoefer to Amanda Beth Garcia
- Kevin Arangua to Ariel Nicole Valenzuela
- Quintin Draylon Tippens to Monica Nicole Gonzalez
- Fidel Puentes to Rachel Alvarez
- Andrew Martin Lefferts to Jessica Ann-Marie Burdette
- Dakota Marshall Purvis to Allyson Marie Glenewinkel
- Vale Ray Williams Jr. to Tamika Marie Jones
- Luis Javier Landaverde to Maria Elizabeth Zarate
