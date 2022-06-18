Victoria County
- Juan Lucas Benitez to Roselinda G. Garcia
- Michael Christopher Krott to Amy Lynn Otto
- Christopher Michael Grant to Nicole Teresa Paredez
- Sergio Perez to Savannah Rochelle Guerra
- Caleb Robert Rivera to Brooklyn Paige Adams
- Clayton Richard Ott to Aimee Caitlyn Lucas
- Pedram Taghikhani to Leslie Magaly Corpus Varela
- Patrick Rene Pena to Bianca S. Aleman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.