Victoria County
- Matthew Allen Kieschnick to Laura Annette Greenly
- George Robert Judy to Crystal Ann Navarro
- Michael Gene Munoz to Neeka Evette Rivera
- Mario Alberto Rodriguez to Alisha Lizette Barraza
Adam Gonzales Jr. to Christina Marie Williams
- Dylan Keith Lindsey to Karli Nicole Fowler
- Joe Frank Sanchez Jr. to Julie Diane Gray
- Cruz Angel Herrera to Rosemary Escobar
- Milam Louis Eckhardt to Kaitlin Alexis Hudson
- Kyle Wilson Parker to Courtney Ann Magill
- Son Thai Van to Huyen Ngoc-Thi Dinh
- Roberto Hernandez Jr. to Liza Marie Lopez
- Esteban Martinez to Deidre Michelle Kallus
- Jerry Taylor Brown to Tiffany Raquel Sabrsula
- Robert Ray Partida to Julie Marie Reyna
- Mason Daniel Maraggia to Jenna Allyse Gerdes
- Jerry Lee Strain Jr. to Megan Elizabeth Kelly Powers
- Larry Joe Nunez to Teresa Marie Adames
