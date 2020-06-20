Victoria County
- Xavier Jeremiah Martin to Dana Marie Gonzales
- William Taylor Matthews to Ashley Nicole Rambo
- Christopher Thomas-Michael Threadgill to Makayla Nicole Morado
- Joshua Hudson Hall to Jennifer Danielle Robinson
- Donald Barnard Mudd Jr. to Desiree Tamera Braun
- Mack William Peoples to Monica Michelle Peoples
- Colton Reid Blackwell to Emily Noel Leadbetter
