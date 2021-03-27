Victoria County
- Adrian Jonathan Gonzalez to Whitley Breann Cavazos
- Jacob Daniel Wheelis to Kinsey Deanne Lewis
- Avery Robert Spano to Samantha Lynn Garcia
- Cody Turner Shelton to Megan Elizabeth Gabbert
- Roger L. Hamilton to Belinda Cuevas
- Cirilo Santellana III to Raynel Ann Trujillo
- David Whittington Jr. to Liliana Martinez
- David Gerald Stone to Cami Ann Mullins
- Jessie Ray Martinez Jr. to April Joy S. Quizon
- Bobby Cavazos Jr. to Desirae Nicole Rhoades
- Anthony Lamar Terrell to Justine Marie Sainz
- Forrest Zane Irwin to Katlyn Renee Foster
- Kane Donovan Rosas to Natasha Marie Powell
- Anthony Lee Garcia to Samantha Lynn Ramos
- Jason Paul Oeding to Tanya Leigh Casey
- Roel Amador to Melissa Ann Amador
- Alejandro Daniel Gonzalez to Samantha Leann Garza
- Zachary Blane Depine to Savannah Ruth Koehl
- Joseph Daniel Blackstock to Kristy Lynn Cox
- Jarrod Daniel Halbison to Anne Marie Tice
- Justin Lane Avalos to Kandice Marie Koehl
- Cody Daniel Jaeger to Amanda Elizabeth Cloessner
