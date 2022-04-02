Victoria County
- Cody Anthony Kayne Pansini to Leslie Logan Misita
- Fortunato Garcia Rangel III to Justine Paige Salas
- Tyler Scott Bazar to Alexis Ann Vega
- Andrew James Spears to Amy Joan Leissner
- Victor Alejandro Gomez Hernandez to Laura Edith Rojo Cuellar
- Rudy Lee Escobar to Velma Andrea Garza
- John Jacob Hroch to Brittany Rae Judd
- Larry Don Sanders to Candy Cliffe Rutland
- Ronnie Lee Jackson to Belinda Canales
- Isidro Chavez-Villalobos to Jessica Ann Constancio
- Charles Benjamin Swanner III to Jamey Nicole Rodriguez
- Jesse Guadalupe Hamilton to Savanna Joy Garcia
- Jesaiah Elliot Delgado to Celeste Maria Adames
- Russell Kinder Dunn to Ofilia Serna
- Darrel Lynn Hogan Jr. to Ashley Nicole Maseda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.