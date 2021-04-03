Victoria County
- Arron Michael Lara to Sarah Elizabeth Greer
- Robert Hernandez Jr. to Issabella Patricia Houtchens
- Steve Allen Gibbs Jr. to Hazel Mariscotes Gomez
- John Steven Lauer to Delia Villarreal
- Edward Zuniga Jr. to Natalya Sharie Edwards
- Bradley Michael Legge to Krysta Ann Mares
- Nicholas Clay Stovall to Elizabeth Ann Gifford
- Jacob H. Marthiljohni III to Shonna Kay Sciba
- Joel J. Mireles to Blondie Marie Greene
- Jacob Todd Humphreys to Shelby Dawn Rice
- Jaquez Ricardo Luna to Sanjuana Escobedo Lopez
- Orlando Daniel Ventura to Kassandra Marie Balderas
- David James Biehle to Erin Marie Bumpas
- Thomas Castillo to Carol Ann Alvarez
- Cristian Maximiliano Gomez Marquez to Laura C. Bautista Bejarano
- Samuel Perez to Selena Ann Salazar
